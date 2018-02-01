Uganda: One Arrested Over Singer Mowzey Radio's Death

Following the death of Ugandan musician, Moses Ssekibogo, best known as Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew this morning, police in Entebbe have arrested the supervisor of De Bar, a popular hang-out in Entebbe town where he was allegedly attacked from.

A police source who asked not to be named in this story because he isn't authorised to talk to journalists said the suspects was arrested on Thursday to help police in their investigations.

This brings the total number of suspects in police custody to three.

"Last week, the bar owner, Mr George Egesa and his friend, Mr Xavier Rukere were arrested to help us (police) in the course of our investigations," the police source said.

The source said a police file will be submitted to the Resident State Attorney for advice on the charges to be preferred against the suspects as the search for one Troy Wamala, who allegedly beat Radio continues.

The source also added that the three other suspects who included two waitresses and a man who were arrested last week had been released on police bond after recording statements.

It is, however, not clear whether more arrests will be made but the source said police are in the process of contacting Interpol and Aviation police to be on the lookout for Wamala in case he tries to leave the country.