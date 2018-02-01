1 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hundreds Trapped Underground in Free State Mine

Photo: Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Gold Mine (file photo).

Hundreds of miners are trapped underground in a Sibanye Gold mine in the Free State following an electric cable outage after a storm on Wednesday night.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted said on Thursday afternoon that all the miners have been accounted for and are safe. Operators are currently trying to restore power to the shaft to allow the miners to leave.

He said generators had been brought in to assist.

"We are experiencing some issues, but they [the miners] have all been accounted for," Wellsted said.

More to follow.

Source: News24

South Africa

