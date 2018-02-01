Angola: Football - FAF Leader Rejoiced Over Girabola Club Consensus

Luanda — Angolan Football Federation (FAF) sport and technical council chairperson, Jeremias Simão, expressed his joy over the cooperation and consensus of the clubs, which made it possible to define the new schedule for the National Championship of the first division (Girabola), starting on February 9 and ending in August.

Speaking to journalists after a FAF meeting with Girabola teams, who also decided to cancel the 2018 editions of the Angola Cup and Super Cup, the manager said that the contribution of these agents was fundamental in removing impasses to the normalization of the situation of the sport modality.

Asked about the implications of reducing the time of the main event and canceling the other two competitions, he added that what was done reflects the proposals of the FAF and the clubs, so that it can respond to CAF's decision without prejudice to the interests of soccer lovers.