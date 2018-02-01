1 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oyo Redeploys 144 Staff of BCOS

By Muyiwa Adeyemi

Ibadan — The Oyo State Government on Wednesday announced the redeployment of 144 out of the 513 members of staff of the state owned Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) to other arms of the government work force with immediate effect.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olalekan Alli, who disclosed this at a press conference in Ibadan, said the redeployment became necessary to reposition the media outfit for better efficiency.

He said the exercise was carried out after due diligence exercise conducted by KPMG that conducted test for all staffers of the corporation.

Referring to an assessment that was earlier conducted for the staff members, Alli said of the 209 junior staff assessed, 197 passed while 12 failed and that out of the 149 senior staff assessed, 35 passed and 114 failed while only 16 passed and 42 failed among 58 management staff assessed.

