Namibia: Geingob's Travel Ban Not Absolute

Government ministers and other political office-bearers can still travel outside the country, despite a ban announced by President Hage Geingob yesterday.

In a statement issued by the Office of the President and signed by press secretary Albertus Aochamub, Geingob said the ban on international travel by ministers and political office-bearers until the end of February, was with immediate effect.

The directive, according to the statement, seeks to reduce spending on overseas travel.

Aochamub, however, told The Namibian yesterday that there might be cases where an official has to represent Namibia beyond the borders, or for emergency purposes.

In case there is an emergency, Aochamub said, the state would pay for transport.

"Each special case has to be heard on its merit," he said.

Presidential affairs minister Frans Kapofi also said those who had requested to take trips during February could appeal, and would be allowed to travel if they have a valid reason.

Kapofi further said the directive included all trips that were already approved for this month.

Asked whether one month was enough to achieve a significant saving, he said something would be saved, no matter how small.

Kapofi added that Geingob's recent decision to take a commercial flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the African Union summit was also aimed at saving.

Although he could not give figures, he said when the President used the state jet, they have to pay fees for flying over foreign territory, accommodation and meals for the crew, as well as for parking.

"He is still the President and is entitled to the use of the presidential jet. There are some insistences where the President may need to travel by private jet, but there are times he is only travelling with two ministers, for example, and the private jet would not be needed," Kapofi said.

This is the second time that Geingob has imposed a ban on foreign trips. In 2015 he banned international travel, saying he needed his ministers to focus on their work at home.

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was the only one exempted from the 2015 ban.

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste also imposed a ban on international trips for parastatal bosses in October 2015.

The Namibian in April 2016 reported that education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp said the ministry had saved N$2,3 million by April after a travel ban was imposed in February that year.

She was quoted as saying the savings realised from banning foreign trips were channelled to the payment of salaries.

The education ministry banned foreign trips following a shortfall of N$458 million in its operational budget for 2016.