Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) ,one of the political parties contesting in the 2018 elections, say they have set aside a $150 billion fund meant to resuscitate the country's economy, in the event that they are elected into power.

Speaking at a meeting in Harare last week, ZIPP leader Blessing Kasiyamhuru and his deputy Edgar Magaya urged Zimbabweans to vote for their party which, they say has the potential to unlock potential investment opportunities for .

The fund, according to Kasiyamhuru, will be distributed over a period of five years by his government.

"We already know that a ZIPP government needs $150 billion to turn around this economy and within the first 5 years we would have done that. The fundamentals of this country are there," said Magaya, the vice president of the party.

ZIPP spokesperson, Innocent Netanyau told 263Chat that the party has good friends in diaspora who will contribute to their ambitious fund.

"I know people are fighting for the missing 15 billion, but we are here offering 150 billion and with the research we did that money can be put in circulation within 5years of us in office.

"You are aware that more Zimbabweans who business are people are in diaspora and we are good friends with them so we will invest in them and they are willing," said Netanyau in a telephone interview with 263chat.

He added that within six months in power they will open all borders so as to make their dream come true.

"For us, because we are putting God at the apex, any leader in any generation is appointed by God. We acknowledge the current leadership, our President Mnangagwa and (Robert) Mugabe who was there; he was our head of state,"said Kasiyamhuru, the presidential candidate of the party in the forthcoming elections slated for midyear.

Quizzed on how they plan to defeat the likes MDC-Alliance and ZanuPF , Kasiyamhuru said they have done their homework on the voter market and are confident of upsetting the two.

"We have been in environments where we consult with governments and we have proven it in different countries where we have added value and helped develop other countries that are 20 times bigger than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Zimbabwe," he said.

The South African based politician however poured cold water on the prospects of joining the MDC Alliance.

He said it is against the party's religious beliefs as he accused the parties in the alliance of using hate language to denounce other political candidates.