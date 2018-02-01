Congo-Kinshasa: Portrait of Simion Marius Adrian

press release

UNPOL Simion Marius ADRIAN is currently the acting chief for the UN Police Planning Unit at Kinshasa Headquarters. He is actually the Police Deputy-Commissioner and Chief of the Romanian contingent. Educated in the military school of Brancoveanu in Bucharest, Romania when he was very young; he got his undergraduate degree in 2004 with a major in Police and Human Sciences, thus completing his cycle as valedictorian. He then joined the Police Academy "Al. I. Cuza" where he respectively got a Bachelor Degree in Law and a Master Degree in Criminal Sciences. The two degrees paved the way for his career as Officer for the Romanian National Police Force.

