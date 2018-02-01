1 February 2018

United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)

Congo-Kinshasa: Portrait of Simion Marius Adrian

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

UNPOL Simion Marius ADRIAN is currently the acting chief for the UN Police Planning Unit at Kinshasa Headquarters. He is actually the Police Deputy-Commissioner and Chief of the Romanian contingent. Educated in the military school of Brancoveanu in Bucharest, Romania when he was very young; he got his undergraduate degree in 2004 with a major in Police and Human Sciences, thus completing his cycle as valedictorian. He then joined the Police Academy "Al. I. Cuza" where he respectively got a Bachelor Degree in Law and a Master Degree in Criminal Sciences. The two degrees paved the way for his career as Officer for the Romanian National Police Force.

Please click here to download the portrait:

Congo-Kinshasa

Praying for Change - the Catholic Church Takes On President Kabila

The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo is now a powerful voice of opposition to President Joseph… Read more »

Read the original article on Monusco.

Copyright © 2018 United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.