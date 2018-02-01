1 February 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Constable Sentenced to Five Years for Theft of a Firearm

Pretoria — The Khayelitsha Regional Court has on Tuesday, January 30, sentenced Dorion Tobias Barron to effective five years prison term for theft and illegal possession of a state firearm.

Baron was arrested on 29 September 2017, after members from Parow SAPS stopped and searched him after he had just alighted from his vehicle along Parow Street. Three 9mm live rounds of ammunition were found in his possession, he then reportedly identified himself as a police officer.

When members approached his vehicle one of the two passengers in the vehicle handed over a loaded handgun to police. The said firearm was then checked on the system and it reflected as stolen from Athlone SAPS in February 2017 following which Baron was detained.

The Hawks' National Bureau for Illegal Firearm Control and Priority Violent Crime (NBIFCPVC) was roped in for further investigations. In a plea bargain, Baron admitted that he stole the said firearm after a day shift on 2017, February 25.

He has been sentenced as follows: Theft of Firearm: Ito Sect 105A (8) of Act 51 of 1977, accused sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment. Illegal Possession of Firearm: Ito Sect 105A (8) of Act 51 of 1977, accused sentenced to ten (10) years imprisonment of which Five (5) years is suspended for a period of five (5) years.

South Africa

