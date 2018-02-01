South Africa: Gauteng to Launch Inquiry Into Housing Backlog

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and Human Settlements will on Thursday launch an inquiry aimed at resolving the housing backlog in the province.

Led by chairperson Mohatla Tseki, the portfolio committee said the main focus of the inquiry will be on the role of the provincial Human Settlements Department in the delivery of houses, and the identifiable weaknesses that relate to the performance of the department on housing matters.

"Through the inquiry, the committee will also tackle other related matters such as allocation, subsidy and title deeds to ensure that the department responds to issues raised.

"The inquiry will further address the high number of protests that are caused by the increased demand of housing in Gauteng, and afford citizens a platform to engage with authorities and work towards solutions to the backlog," the committee said.

The inquiry will also address challenges in providing housing and title deeds to some of the applicants of housing from 1996 to 2006.

"Contributors to the challenges will be addressed by the committee inquiry through formal hearings, where evidence will be presented by witnesses. The inquiry will ultimately address the broad question of what contributes to the current challenges of housing delivery and/or housing backlog?" the committee said.

The first inquiry hearing will be held on 6 February 2018 in Soshanguve, Tshwane.

The findings of the inquiry will include recommendations, which will be tabled for consideration and adoption by the provincial legislature.