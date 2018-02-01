1 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Eskom - Time to Play the Cards They Have Been Dealt

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

One ought to be wary of offering any advice to Eskom's new board and management when they have started out doing exactly what they should have done in the results presentation last week and did so under extremely difficult circumstances. By DIRK DE VOS.

As Eskom's chairman said, the new board had only taken office 10 days previously and they had three extremely pressing problems, its liquidity issues, governance and to release Eskom's interim financial results. Failure to do so would have resulted in a suspension of Eskom's bonds and a catastrophic chain of debt defaults, not only in Eskom's own debt but in the other State-owned Enterprises (SoEs) as well. We missed that #DayZero by a hair's breadth. Apparently standby lending facilities of R20-billion by the end of February are being arranged with local banks.

Eskom's acting chief executive Phakamani Hadebe didn't put a foot wrong either. Praising the media and making the concession that anyone who cares knows, "the company is in financial trouble". He also conceded that the sustainability of Eskom cannot be achieved through borrowing. He acknowledged too that no investors would consider discussing funding the power utility "until we address these elephants in the room:...

South Africa

Hundreds Trapped Underground in Free State Mine

Hundreds of miners are trapped underground in a Sibanye Gold mine in the Free State following an electric cable outage… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.