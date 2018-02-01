South Africa: Eskom - Time to Play the Cards They Have Been Dealt

opinion

One ought to be wary of offering any advice to Eskom's new board and management when they have started out doing exactly what they should have done in the results presentation last week and did so under extremely difficult circumstances. By DIRK DE VOS.

As Eskom's chairman said, the new board had only taken office 10 days previously and they had three extremely pressing problems, its liquidity issues, governance and to release Eskom's interim financial results. Failure to do so would have resulted in a suspension of Eskom's bonds and a catastrophic chain of debt defaults, not only in Eskom's own debt but in the other State-owned Enterprises (SoEs) as well. We missed that #DayZero by a hair's breadth. Apparently standby lending facilities of R20-billion by the end of February are being arranged with local banks.

Eskom's acting chief executive Phakamani Hadebe didn't put a foot wrong either. Praising the media and making the concession that anyone who cares knows, "the company is in financial trouble". He also conceded that the sustainability of Eskom cannot be achieved through borrowing. He acknowledged too that no investors would consider discussing funding the power utility "until we address these elephants in the room:...