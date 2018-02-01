1 February 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Police Launched a Massive Manhunt for a Group of Armed Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Police in Lephalale have launched a massive manhunt for a group of four armed suspects who attacked a lodge outside the CBD in the early hours of today, 01 February 2018 at about 00:22.

It is alleged that a 49-year-old man was sleeping alone at his rented room when four (04) unknown suspects entered and shot him on his body, robbed his cellphone, wallet and one airgun before they fled the scene.

The Police were notified and reacted swiftly where the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and the manhunt ensued.

The suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

South Africa

Hundreds Trapped Underground in Free State Mine

Hundreds of miners are trapped underground in a Sibanye Gold mine in the Free State following an electric cable outage… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.