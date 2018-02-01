South Africa: The Police Launched a Massive Manhunt for a Group of Armed Suspects

press release

The Police in Lephalale have launched a massive manhunt for a group of four armed suspects who attacked a lodge outside the CBD in the early hours of today, 01 February 2018 at about 00:22.

It is alleged that a 49-year-old man was sleeping alone at his rented room when four (04) unknown suspects entered and shot him on his body, robbed his cellphone, wallet and one airgun before they fled the scene.

The Police were notified and reacted swiftly where the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and the manhunt ensued.

The suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.