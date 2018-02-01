South Africa: Two Alleged Armed Robbers Apprehended - Jeffreys Bay

press release

In a concerted effort, by the police in Jeffreys Bay, to address and deal effectively with serious and violent crimes affecting our communities, have paid off, after two male suspects (ages 21 and 26-years-old) were apprehended at about 21:30 on Tuesday, 30 January 2018. Detectives followed up on various leads after they have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly shot and robbed a businessman in Ocean View, Jeffreys Bay, on Monday, 29 January 2018 at about 21:20. The two suspects allegedly entered a shop, threatened the owner with a firearm and fired two shots. The 30-year-old shop owner was wounded in the chest and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and airtime and fled on foot from the scene. The owner was taken for medical treatment to a medical facility in the vicinity. The suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court today, Thursday, 1 February 2018 on charges ranging from attempted murder to robbery at a business premises. The Cluster Commander of Humansdorp, Brigadier John Lebok praised the investigating team for the swift arrests and thanked them for working determinedly to ensure that they bring the culprits to book.

