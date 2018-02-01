1 February 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senator 'Orders' Journalists Flogged

Photo: FrontPage Africa
Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence
By A. Omaska Jallah

Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence of Grand Bassa County is said to have ordered the flogging of journalists Abraham Morris of the Inprofile Newspaper and Austine Kawa of Prime FM.

The two journalists are among several media practitioners assigned at the legislature.

Our legislative reporter said the incident occurred Wednesday during the confirmation hearing of Justice Minister-designate, Charles Gibson.

The two journalists were 'flogged' by the Sergeant-At-Arm, General Tor C. Toe of the Liberian Senate on the reported order of the Grand Bassa County senator.

Senator Lawrence is said to have told the Sergeant-At-Arm not to allow anyone enter the Senate's Chambers after she entered.

Our reporter said after Sen. Lawrence's order, journalist Morris attempted entering, but was stopped and molested on the order of the Grand Bassa County lawmaker.

When journalist Austine Kawa went to find out as to what was happening, the Sergeant-At-Arm ordered him to leave the scene. Our reporter said while Kawa was leaving the scene, the Sergeant-At-Arm 'grabbed' one of his fingers and bit it.

It is not known why Senator Lawrence, who is the Chair on Rules and Orders, allegedly ordered the flogging of the reporters.

