1 February 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: No Administrative Malpractice'

Speculation about Assistant Minister-designate at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Attorney Jesse B. Korboi that he benefitted from loan under the PSDI program spearheaded by Dr. James Kollie has been trashed.

According to a letter under the signature of the Chief of Office Staff of former Justice Minister, Cllr. Frederick D. Cherue, a review of the PSDI report showed that Atty. Korboi committed no act to either hold him criminally or for administrative malpractice or negligence act as far as the report was concerned.

There have been public outcries that Korboi and others received remuneration for the formulation of framework for PSDI and vetting of beneficiaries of the loan program.

The letter, dated August 16, 2017, addressed to Atty. Korboi and signed by Mrs. Odell B. Erskine indicates "By Directive of the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Frederick D. Cherue, I wish to inform you that the review of the PSDI report submitted by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to the Ministry of Justice shows that you committed no act to either hold you criminally or for administrative malpractice or negligence. The letter therefore serves as your clearance"

