Liberia: Mass Arrest At SRC

The NEWS has gathered that officers of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) of the Liberia National Police have raided several towns and villages near Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) in Margibi and Bong counties.

The armed police officers are said to have arrested and took many residents from the areas to unknown destinations.

But Police Spokesman Sam Collins, when contacted promised to return our calls, because according to him, he was calling some officers in the areas.

The police's action, according to some villagers, is in retaliation to a mask dancer protest against series of killings at SRC 'Camp 8.'

A mask dancer reportedly protested the mysterious killings of two of the company's workers. Within less than a week, a security guard and a fire service man working for SRC were found dead.

According to unimpeachable sources at the plantation, William Siafa, a security guard working for a firm hired by SRC and owned by one Joe Cooper, got missing on January 8, 2018 and was discovered dead on January 16, 2018, with several body parts missing.

He was also allegedly beheaded by his killers, several sources said in separate interviews.

William was assigned at 'Camp 8', on the night he vanished. 'Camp 8', is a residential area for SRC Plantation's supervisors.

SRC Fire Service Personnel, Smith George was also found dead near the plantation.

Sources quoted his wife as saying that a friend visited him late hours twice on the night he went missing.

"During the second visit, Smith went out with the friend, but he never returned that night," our sources said via phone.

Smith's body was discovered the following morning near the plantation to the disbelief of community members, who thought the two killings at the plantation have similar motives and perpetrators.

Smith's friend was allegedly arrested by the police and later released, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Other sources hinted that Smith might have been allegedly killed by SRC guards who are usually on alert for rubber thieves.

The mysterious killings at the plantation irritated a traditional mask dancer to stage a protest at 'Camp 8'. Sources indicated that some of the company's properties might have been destroyed in the process.

"And so a contingent of armed police officers acting on SRC's mandates have arrested and flogged many villagers here," our sources disclosed.

According to them, hundreds of terrified people have sought refuge in nearby bushes for fear of being mishandled by the police who are 'indiscriminately' arresting and flogging people in reprisal to the mask dancer's alleged action.

They named communities raided by the police as Martin Village, David Siafa, James Waylee Village, Hawa Boudong Village and Qua-ta Village in Kpatolee Clan, Lower Bong County.