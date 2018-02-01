South Africa: IFP - Tough Stance Against Thieving Teachers Is Imperative

press release

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education, Mthandeni Dlungwane, must urgently take action against any teachers accused of commiting crime after a school principal has been suspended after being found in possession of stolen goods in Boston, west of Pietermaritzburg.

"We must deal with "criminals" in our schools. We must watch out for people posturing as teachers, who come to schools in sheep's clothing but inwardly are voracious wolves.

Thieving teachers must be fired once and for all.

That principal needs to be fired, and any teachers found to have stolen goods need to be fired as well, along with any other teachers who may have covered up fraud and criminal activities. This principal screwed up, and the districts and the unions should not circle the wagons to protect such teachers," said IFP KZN Provincial Spokesperson on Education, Mrs Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa MPL.

"This incident vindicates the IFP as it has been vocal about the lack of safety at schools. It is high time now for the KZN Department of Education to conduct an investigation at every school in the province to expose other teachers who are stealing school property. It is a well-known fact that many school principals are accused of stealing school funds, this must also be investigated.

In addition, we are of the view that Mthinyanyoni Primary School is one of the schools that needs security as criminals have access to the school premises. We cannot allow a situation where learning institutions are becoming playgrounds for criminals due to the inept Department of Education in providing security at schools," continued, Mrs Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, MPL.

"The department must realise that the province is faced with a high level of crime and schools that contain various valuable resources, are now targets for robbery and thuggery.

Therefore, there is a need for the provision of tight security at all schools. Lack of security put the lives of teachers and learners at risk. Security personnel in schools must be provided with metal detectors and be visible 24hours, seven days a week," concluded Mrs Madlopha-Mthethwa.