South Africa: What's the Fuss? Our Family Has Been Living On 350 Litres of Water a Day for Three Years

As the water crisis in Cape Town reaches Day Zero, panic has set in. Often you hear worries of how "will we cope with using less water?" or "it is the government's fault" and also the uninformed accusation: "The people in the townships, look at them - it's their fault, because they don't pay for their water." Well, while there are different opinions on this debate, my question is: if my household of nine can survive on less than 350 litres of water a day, why can't others?

My seven-year-old niece knows that when she brushes her teeth she needs to use only a cup of water, instead of letting the tap run.. Her 10-year-old brother knows we are in the midst of a serious water crisis and knows he should not waste water by letting the tap run if he washes his hands.

I get so angry when people complain about not having enough water or having to use a certain amount a day. My family has survived on 350 litres a day since 2014 and sometimes even use less than that amount.

Doing the calculations, each member of the family uses 38.8 litres.

How is the possible, some...