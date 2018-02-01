South Africa: Man in Court for Drugs Found On an Accident Scene

press release

Northern Cape — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime unit swiftly responded to information about drugs found at a motor vehicle accident scene in Upington on Wednesday, 31 January 2018.

Members arrested a 53-year-old suspect on the scene, he had been driving on the N14 between Upington and Olifantshoek, when he reportedly got involved in an accident wherein the vehicle overturned.

Suspicious substance that appeared to be cocaine was found hidden behind the back lights and further investigation uncovered more cocaine worth approximately R3.1million concealed on false compartments of the vehicle.

He is expected to appear in Upington Magistrates court on Thursday, 01 February 2018 facing a charge dealing in drugs.