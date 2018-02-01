1 February 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man in Court for Drugs Found On an Accident Scene

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Northern Cape — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime unit swiftly responded to information about drugs found at a motor vehicle accident scene in Upington on Wednesday, 31 January 2018.

Members arrested a 53-year-old suspect on the scene, he had been driving on the N14 between Upington and Olifantshoek, when he reportedly got involved in an accident wherein the vehicle overturned.

Suspicious substance that appeared to be cocaine was found hidden behind the back lights and further investigation uncovered more cocaine worth approximately R3.1million concealed on false compartments of the vehicle.

He is expected to appear in Upington Magistrates court on Thursday, 01 February 2018 facing a charge dealing in drugs.

South Africa

Hundreds Trapped Underground in Free State Mine

Hundreds of miners are trapped underground in a Sibanye Gold mine in the Free State following an electric cable outage… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.