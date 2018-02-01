South Africa: Kagiso Police Cornered Explosives Suspects

press release

Efforts to get rid of criminal elements and activities in the streets of Kagiso resulted in successful arrests of two suspects aged 27&30. The suspects were arrested last night at about 19: 50 at Chamdor following an intensive stop and search conducted by our crime prevention members. The members noticed a white bakkie with two occupants and stopped it. During the search our members found and confiscated explosive devices used to in the bombing of ATMs. 20x Rio gel blasting cartridges and a 50m detonation cord. The SAPS explosives unit was informed and later attended the scene.

The two suspects were put under arrest and later detained at Kagiso SAPS. They will be charged with unlawful possession of Explosives.