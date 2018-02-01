1 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Farmer's Wife, Son Arrested After Allegedly Force-Feeding Faeces to Employee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

Springs police have arrested the wife and son of a farmer accused of force-feeding faeces to one of his employees.

Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said the two were arrested on Thursday on charges of crimen injuria, assault, kidnapping and defamation of character.

Ramphora said the farmer, his wife and their son took part in assaulting and humiliating the worker at their farm near Endicott, east of Johannesburg, before forcing the worker to eat faeces.

He said the incident occurred in early December and the worker was allegedly tortured after he failed to switch on the engine of a septic tank pump on the family's smallholding outside Springs.

"The farmer's wife and his son were arrested today, but we are still looking for the farmer," Ramphora said.

Ramphora said once the farmer had been arrested more charges could be added.

The two are expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

Source: News24

South Africa

Hundreds Trapped Underground in Free State Mine

Hundreds of miners are trapped underground in a Sibanye Gold mine in the Free State following an electric cable outage… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.