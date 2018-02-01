Angola: FAF Keeps Girabola but Cancels Angola Cup

Luanda — The Angola Soccer Cup of 2018 and the Super Cup were canceled, while the Girabola maintains the format which began on February 9 and ends in August, was decided Wednesday in Luanda.

This standing aims to respond to the demands of the CAF to harmonize the schedules of the national championships in the continent, which must take place between September of a year and May of the following.

A meeting held today between the FAF and the clubs of the 1st Division determined the annulment of the Angolan Cup this year, in order to allow the national championship to be completed within the terms of the continental institution.

So far, the Girabola has been played between February and November. In the face of the annulment of the Cup, the representative in the African Confederation Cup will be the runners-up in the championship.