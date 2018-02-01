Ethiopia: United Religious Initiative to Honor Council

United Religious Initiative to award Interreligious Council of Ethiopia for standing strong in promoting peace and tolerance on the upcoming Friday in the midst of International Peace and Tolerance Week.

Known for preserving the longstanding peaceful coexistence among its peoples, Ethiopia is chosen to host the week-long celebration.

Council General Secretary Megabi Zerihun Degu told The Ethiopian Herald that the council was established having a vision of maintaining peaceful coexistence. It has been performing several tasks with the view to promote the common values of religious institutions while organizing different conferences about peace and tolerance.

The Council also gives training to promote peaceful coexistence, tolerance and resolve any possible differences and conflicts. The award comes in recognition of its years of contribution in promoting peace at national and continental levels.

According to Megabi Zerihun, the council is one of the ten members of the African Interfaith Dialogue Forum and is also a member of the United Religious Initiative. The award would be handed over to the Council by Initiative's Director. This award would further inspire the Council to work in promoting peace, as to him.

The Interreligious Council of Ethiopia was established in 2010 by seven different religious institutions. It has so far received various awards for its activities from various international organizations including the International Youth Fellowship in Korea in 2017.