Ethiopia: Over 5000 Areas Around Watersheds to Be Conserved

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resource announced that 5156 new areas around water shades are selected from all states for micro level conservation activities.

Beginning from January 10 2018, the soil and water shade development campaigns have been launched in Amhara, Oromia, Beninshangul and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples states.

Getu Mamo, Soil and Water Conservation Senior Expert at the Ministry told The Ethiopian Herald that the campaign has aimed at preventing soil erosion and increasing underground water recharging.

He said the areas around water shade areas cover 250 to 500 hectares of land each and this is a manageable size. The conservation task is expected to reduce soil erosion and improve its fertility. "This means, increasing crop productivity. Most of all the water shade development task will prevent the flooding water and store it in the underground," he noted.

He also added that developing underground water would enable to enhance irrigation by extracting water in short distances. The major aim of this water shade development campaign is to engage farmers in irrigation development.

The government is undertaking the soil and water conservation through integrated and participatory water shade development approaches to improve the rural livelihoods, said Getu.

The states plan how many hectares of land to include in their conservation programs and implement them with public mobilization.