1 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Launches Freighter Service From Bahir Dar to Europe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has launched a direct freighter flight from Bahir Dar to Europe mainly dedicated to horticulture freighters.

The Airlines has made its first ever flight on January 24 carrying 45 tons of flowers to Belgium Liege, one of the largest Ethiopian flower importer destinations.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald the Airlines stated that it has been playing due role to support the national economy with the massive availability of connections across the country and the world.

Speaking about the new service, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said that Ethiopian now flies to 21 domestic points with multiple frequencies enabling economic integration between and among regions.

As to him, the Airlines has marked another milestone in the history of Cargo and Logistics Services by starting direct freighter service dedicated to flower with the aim of delivering the best flower produces of the country to end users fresh and timely.

The new daily freighter flight would enable the country to transport 130 tons of fresh flower products to Europe mainly to Belgium, Liege and Brussels cities, he noted.

"As always, Ethiopian has positioned itself as the major catalyst for the movement of these products from the country to the world via its rich global network" he said.

The flight is a showcase that Ethiopian will also launch similar services from other flower producing regional states to the world, he told.

Accordingly, it has also planned to launch similar freighter services from other flower producing regional states such as Hawassa and others, he disclosed.

The airlines would continue to advance its global cargo service so as to support the national endeavor to produce and supply market oriented horticultural products, he stressed.

With Ethiopian's more than 20 domestic destinations, travelers can now accomplish their business issues within hours and get back home soon, he expressed.

In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success, the CEO noted.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopia

Center Aims to Bridge Gaps in Climate Smart Agriculture

Africa Center of Excellence for Climate Smart Agriculture and Biodiversity Conservation (Climate SABC) hosted by… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.