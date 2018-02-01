Ethiopia: A Tragic Story Turned Heroic

opinion

Nothing could be more pleasing to see women who have been able to break socioeconomic barriers and bring radical shift in life on their own. Understandably, the journey to change one's life is not easy but to end up victorious is an inevitable and worth telling story. Socio-cultural and economic problems that are piled layers after layers cause untold difficulties on women.

Women who face such challenges, particularly those who live under the shadow of patriarchal societies, should be able to believe in themselves that they do not need handouts but rather self motivation to improve their livelihood. Creating strong Self Help Groups (SHGs) is one of such approaches to enable them to so. This approach is considered as one of the effective ways to change the lives of the poorest sections of society, particularly women. Lots of women have been able to change their lives for the better though the changes go largely unnoticed.

In Ethiopia, the concept of self help group was introduced 16 years ago. Since then, it has helped change the lives of many women for the better. These self help groups have been breaking the ice in organizing women and providing training for economically disadvantaged women including Yemisrach Debebe.

Yemisrach, a mother of two, is among those who set exemplary lessons for others through SHGs. She had reached the pits of sufferings, as she and her husband were earning very small amount money monthly.

Her husband was a low-paid employee while she was engaged in selling fast foods for daily laborers. Yemisrach was leading difficult life until she opened up her own business. "And after many years of thought, I decided to change the course of life. Because I knew that education is core to a society, I was fond of education and I attended school up to grade 12. All I was thinking in my entire life was to open schools that are affordable to low income groups," says Yemisrach.

Prior, she has taken a 12 day training on how to running a business from Organization for Women in Self Employment (WISE). The training she was provided with helped her to be acquainted with the tools to analyze how she should run business. Without that knowledge, she said, it would have been impossible to understand a business and how to run.

"Point in time, using the 500 birr I was given, I bought educational materials then started to teach students in makeshifts around my village. In so doing, I was able to enroll many more students. Now I own a primary and junior high school where some 250 students are enrolled. I have also created job opportunities for about 25 people including my daughter. I am still saving money in the association in which I am a member," says Yemisrach who have seen her living standard improved dramatically.

Now, she aspires to upgrade her education. But most importantly, she helps marginalized and poor children and enrolls around 20 students for free at her school. There are also similar accounts of successful women who have been able to change their lives without the help of others.

And yet, SHGs face different shortcomings. There is the need to put in place the required legal framework to ensure the sustainability of SHGs as absence of legal status is posing difficulties to the groups to access credit services and other technical supports.

Alemitu Umod, State Minister of Women and Children tells The Ethiopian Herald that SHGs perfectly suit to the long term aspiration of the government in poverty alleviation and women empowerment.

Indicating that the government recognizes SHGs' role as an essential tool to mobilize small saving at grass root level, Alemitu notes that the cumulative impact of such groups would be bigger at national context.

The ministry and other stakeholders have been working to strengthen self help groups but legal framework gap has been identified as a major obstacle facing the SHGs. There must be legal ground and status to transform the groups into unions. "Smooth and efficient functioning of SHGs depends on the provision of the required legal recognition and technical support but we have learnt that this has been a missing link hindering the groups' sustainability and growth," she says adding, "Hence it is up to the minister and other stakeholders to find the means to address the shortcomings and bridge the gap." Self help groups are imperative that they would contribute to the socioeconomic well beings of women in particular and the country in general. SHGs are recipes to making women independent. Thorough studies should be conducted and assessed to put in place the necessary legislation to further strengthen and support the self help groups, the State Minister adds.

Tsigie Haile is Executive Director of WISE. She said that the idea of setting up an organization to assist women in need came to her mind in her 1996. The main objective of the association is to help women with poor economic status. "The very idea of setting up the association has first popped to my mind when I was working for ActionAid Ethiopia. I know that it can be rewarding if women are supported. So far, around 36,000 people have benefited from the training WISE has been providing" notes Tsigie.

Once selected women are provided with the training, they would be getting organized under credit and finance and cooperatives where they can access credits. There are currently 83 women associations and WISE provides training targeting at building the associations' capacity.

Tsigie further says, "In so doing, we were able to see magnificent changes in the livelihoods of many women. And the association intends to do more and reach more women by scaling up the best practices."

She also commended the government's effort in helping WISE in different ways. Bringing change on the mindset of the women that they can achieve whatever they want should always come first before providing supports in terms of training, credit and finances.