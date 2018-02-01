1 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation Creates More Than 800 Thousand Jobs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dargie Kahsay

Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency said more than 800 thousand permanent and temporary jobs have been created within the last six months of this fiscal year.

During the Agency's 6 months job creation performance assessment forum held in Adama, Hirut Birasa, State Minster of Urban Development and Housing said compared to same time last year, the job creation has shown a 13 per cent increment.

Some 39 percent of the beneficiaries are women, according to her.

The state minster stated urban job creation is among the strategic pillars of GTP-II, and a wide range of activities have been undertaken with the last six months to achieve this goal.

Federal and state executive bodies should properly discharge their national responsibility by indentifying the bottlenecks of the sector, Hirut indicated.

Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency Director Zenebe Kumo, said based on the previous year's annual performance, it is planned to create some two million jobs for citizens.

According to Menen Meles, Agency Strategic Plan Preparation and Assessment Director, 3.5 billion Birr loan has been provided for those who benefited from the job creation to start their businesses. A market linkage worth of 5.8 billion has also been created to 101,000 entrepreneurs. The government has also provided the entrepreneurs with 1220 hectares of fertile land as a working area, added Menen.

Ethiopia

Center Aims to Bridge Gaps in Climate Smart Agriculture

Africa Center of Excellence for Climate Smart Agriculture and Biodiversity Conservation (Climate SABC) hosted by… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.