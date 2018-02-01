Ethiopia: Nation Creates More Than 800 Thousand Jobs

Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency said more than 800 thousand permanent and temporary jobs have been created within the last six months of this fiscal year.

During the Agency's 6 months job creation performance assessment forum held in Adama, Hirut Birasa, State Minster of Urban Development and Housing said compared to same time last year, the job creation has shown a 13 per cent increment.

Some 39 percent of the beneficiaries are women, according to her.

The state minster stated urban job creation is among the strategic pillars of GTP-II, and a wide range of activities have been undertaken with the last six months to achieve this goal.

Federal and state executive bodies should properly discharge their national responsibility by indentifying the bottlenecks of the sector, Hirut indicated.

Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Agency Director Zenebe Kumo, said based on the previous year's annual performance, it is planned to create some two million jobs for citizens.

According to Menen Meles, Agency Strategic Plan Preparation and Assessment Director, 3.5 billion Birr loan has been provided for those who benefited from the job creation to start their businesses. A market linkage worth of 5.8 billion has also been created to 101,000 entrepreneurs. The government has also provided the entrepreneurs with 1220 hectares of fertile land as a working area, added Menen.