1 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Bureau to Celebrate Culture Week

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Addis Ababa City Administration Culture and Tourism Bureau said it has finalized preparations to celebrate the 9th Culture Week from Feb 2 to 4 under the theme: 'Our Culture to Our Peace and Unity.'

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, Bureau Deputy Head Alemu Adane said that the celebration would help to create a better opportunity to various nation and nationalities to promote their culture and strengthen their relationships.

As to him, in the three-day long celebration, various programs including symposiums, ritual performances and exhibitions would be displayed.

In addition, over 14 types of competitions would be held to encourage amateur artists in theater, music and literary works, he noted. Some 695,000 birr will be awarded for the winners.

On the other hand, about 131 organizations would display their home made cultural products including various attires, artifacts and traditional tools, Alemu said.

He also added that about half million people drawn from tourism organizations, theaters, educational and religious institutions, culture and tourism experts and tourists among others are expected to take part in the celebration.

