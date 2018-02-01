Ethiopia: Participatory Development - the Best Approach to Ensure Sustainability

In this modern day, it has become a concrete fact that involving local communities in decisions that affect their lives is essential to realize and sustain any development strides.

For long, Ethiopians are known for their integrated community based traditional developmental activities. For instance, Debo has been a typical Ethiopian culture that the rural communities have been supporting each other on farm lands as well as in other traditional natural resource conservation activities and building terraces.

Whenever socio-political systems change, there would be efforts to integrate these traditional values with modern participatory development practices.

The integration efforts were also tried in Ethiopia by the past regimes but most of them proved ineffective as they were not implemented based on the interests of local communities and by taking local socio-cultural contexts into consideration.

A development agenda or project that does not consider the central importance of local communities' participation would not be sustainable as it fails to develop a sense of ownership among the communities.

The government of Ethiopia is currently implementing development strategies by prioritizing the participation of local communities and specific local contexts. Most of the primary and secondary schools as well as health centers and hospitals that have been built with great numbers throughout the country over the past two decades are the outcomes of these strategies.

Every step towards any developmental projects or activities has been based on the interest of the local communities. Mengisteab Teklu. Community Participation and Decentralized Administration Director at the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said that building one ditch for the community is not a big deal as the government can easily afford it. But encouraging the public to take part and govern such development activities would bring mountain of advantages with it.

Since recent times, remarkable achievements have been registered in Adigrat Woreda of Tigray State by applying participatory development approaches. Several development projects like building youth centers, tree plantation, terracing, animal husbandry and fattening have been undertaken with the active involvement of the public.

The local communities of Adigrat also take initiatives in cleaning and greening the town. In terms of making terraces, the public has alleviated a long-lived problem of flood that had been causing huge property damage. The public took the initiative to make terraces and ditches as well as plant trees on the mountain areas to prevent the flooding. Their activities are estimated to be worth of more than 80 million Birr.

Currently, the public is well aware of the significance of taking part in such common agendas and does not wait for the government to start the initiative. As a matter of fact, the communities are leading the initiative and are setting standards for the projects.

What make the participatory development in Adigrat a best practice are its simplicity, affordability and sustainability. This is a practice that other states throughout the country must follow.

Even though few states are lagging behind the concept of participatory development, it is practically witnessed in Oromia, Amhara, Beninshangul Gumuze and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples States with their integrated natural resource conservation, soil and water shade development activities which are recently underway.

In a country like Ethiopia, having a diversified culture and large number of rural population, participatory development that take local contexts into consideration would be effective to make sure the sustainability of ongoing development. In fact, such an approach has become a important tool to ensure guardianship and create a sense of ownership of development projects which Adigerate proved it to be effective.