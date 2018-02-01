Liberia: Transcorp to Launch Resettlement Action Plan Ahead of Transmission Line Construction

Makeni, Sl — To give way for the construction of a 1300km transmission line from La Côte d'Ivoire into Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, TRANSCO CLSG, in collaboration with the Government of Sierra Leone, will formally launch the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) to settle families, who are within the corridor and affected by the project.

The symbolic launch of RAP for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) within Lot 2 from Kono to Bumbuna, will be held in Makeni, Sierra Leone on February 1st, 2018.

More than 400 households are affected by the construction of the transmission line and substation in Sierra Leone and they will be compensated through a transparent compensation process.

Similar activities will be carried out in other CLSG countries. Following the RAP process, TRANSCO CLSG management will acquire the sites and turn them over to the contractors who are in line to jumpstart physical construction activities of 1300km transmission line and substations across the CLSG.

TRANSCO CLSG, which is implementing the CLSG electricity project, interlinking Côte d'Ivoire with Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea have already conducted information campaigns across the CLSG to sensitize communities on the resettlement process.

TRANSCO CLSG, in collaboration with the Governments of the CLSG, is responsible for the implementation and coordination of the resettlement program. All the PAPs have been identified within the Transmission Line corridor. Prior to the implementation of the RAP, all assets in the right of way were assessed and asset inventory established.

Meanwhile, donors of the CLSG project including the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the European Investment Bank and the KfW the German Development Bank, have reaffirmed their unwavering support to the successful implementation of the CLSG project. "We are at the point of no-return," one of the donors declared during the just ended two-day annual donor's coordination meeting in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.