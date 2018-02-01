Liberia: Senator Prince Johnson Wants New Justice Minister Reopen Investigation Into Harry Greave's Death

Monrovia — Senator Prince Johnson (MDR-Nimba County) has openly accused former President Ellen Jonson Sirleaf and her Justice Minister Benedict Sannoh of lying about the cause of death of the late businessman Harris Greaves.

In open session, during the confirmation hearing of the Mr. Charles Gibson, Justice Minister-designate, the Nimba County lawmaker asked the new justice minister to reopen the case and properly establish the cause of death of the late Greaves.

Cllr. Sannoh told the public that the autopsy conducted on the remains of Greaves proved that he died by drowning.

But Senator alleged that the government pathologist brought in to perform the autopsy connived with the government to produce a doctored report.

He said, if the case is reopened, the actual cause of death would be established.

"The law of nature says everything that is drowned in water goes downstream and not up so for the government to say Greaves and his driver went to RLJ hotel and his body was discovered behind Robert Sirleaf office upper Monrovia is unusual," Sen. Johnson argued.

The autopsy was conducted by a team of forensic pathologists from the Nebraska Institute of Forensic Science in U.S.A to establish the cause of death of Greaves whose lifeless body was discovered on a beach in Monrovia.

Addressing the regular Ministry of Information press briefing in Monrovia, Justice Minister and Attorney General Benedict Sannoh quoted the report as saying that the late Greaves' body stayed for a prolonged period in the salt water where it hit against stones and other objects in the Atlantic Ocean.

The examination, which was conducted in full view of the Greaves family, also refuted claims that chemical was wasted on his body, noting that the examination did not identify any characteristics of foul play as is being speculated in the public.

The report, however, said the body was in a decomposed state with facial and body marks.

The report also denounced the allegation that Greaves' body had a stick in the anus and challenged those making the claim to come forward or make public their claim.

Mr. Harry A. Greaves Jr., according to sources was dropped off by his driver at the RLJ Hotel off the Robertsfield highway.

The former Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company reportedly instructed his driver to wait for him, that he would be right back.

As the night lingered, investigators say, Mr. Greaves did not return from the hotel.

The driver, investigators say reportedly slept in the car until the next morning.