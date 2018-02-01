Liberia: USAID Denotes Tablets to Boost Liberia Revenue Real Estate Project

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority has received one hundred pieces of tablets and 174 GPS gadgets from USAID through its Revenue Generation for Governance and Growth (RG3) project.

The donation is part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of the LRA Real Estate Community Partnership Project in uniquely mapping and identifying real estate properties as part of the LRA revenue collection program.

Speaking at the turning over ceremony Tuesday (Jan 30) at the headquarters of the LRA, USAID Economic Governance Specialist Roosevelt G. Tule said the electronic devices are intended to help to enhance the work of the LRA in archiving its domestic resources mobilization.

Receiving the donation, Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba thanked the taxpayers of the United States who have made significant contributions to the LRA through USAID/RG3 Project.

CG Tamba said the donation from USAID will contribute greatly to the promotion of LRA's Real Estate Community Partnership Project.

"We are confident that this donation will help to accelerate the rate at which the LRA captures properties in the tax net," added CG Tamba.

The CG indicated that so far the LRA, under the Real Estate Project, has captured some 40,000 properties, and that donated gadgets will boost the initiative, and undoubtedly contributes to domestic resource mobilization in the country.

We are also thankful for the partnership between the LRA and the USAID RG3 project.

LRA and RG3 are working closely to introduce new systems that enhance revenue collections and resource mobilization.

RG3 supports to the LRA is intended to enhance the Authority's ability to effectively, efficiently and transparently implement tax policies and carry out its revenue collection mandate.

RG3's vision is to support the Government of Liberia, private sector and civil society to strengthen consultation, education and engagement on taxes and their benefits with an aim to build a tax compliance culture, increase voluntary compliance, and foster greater trust between taxpayers and the government.