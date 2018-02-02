Rwandans in Kenya Observe Heroes' Day

Rwandans in Kenya thronged their embassy in Nairobi yesterday to join their compatriots back home and elsewhere in the world to celebrate the National Heroes Day.

The colorful ceremony was officiated by Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya, James Kimonyo, and attended by among others; senior Rwandan military and police officers who are on official duty in Kenya, Rwandans living in Kenya as well as friends of Rwanda.

"This is the day we pay tribute and salute those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation's highest values," said Kimonyo who saluted both living and fallen heroes who were part of the country's liberation struggle.

The envoy reflected on the days gone by where Rwanda Patriotic Front made many peaceful overtures to have an amicable return formula for millions of Rwandans from exile to no avail.

"The RPA had no choice but to take up arms to liberate the nation," reminisced the envoy while addressing the audience in Nairobi.

Kimonyo implored the Rwandans in attendance that they were heroes in their own ways, having avoided the divisive political culture that led to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that saw over a million people killed.

"Today we are here to recognize the role of our gallant heroes who played a vital role to make Rwanda the progressive nation that it is today," said Kimonyo.

The highlight of his speech was when he invited senior members of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Rwanda National Police (RNP) who are on official duty in Kenya.

"Most of these officers we see here today joined the liberation struggle in their teens and I feel really privileged to salute their selfless service to the nation of Rwanda," said Kimonyo.

The Defence Attache in Nairobi explained to the audience the various categories of Rwandan heroes including Imanzi, Imena and Ingenzi.

The event was lit up by Hoza Traditional Troupe which performed various Kinyarwanda dances including Intore and Umushayayo movements attracting guests to the floor.

This years theme was "Uphold Heroism to Build the Rwanda we Want".