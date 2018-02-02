1 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: President Buhari Nominates Edward Adamu As CBN Deputy Governor

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Edward Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Edward Lametek Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Adesina stated that the nomination was in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007.

The presidential aide revealed that the nomination of Edward as CBN Deputy Governor by the President was contained in a letter dated Jan. 26, 2018, which was addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

According to the statement, Adamu, from Gombe State, replaces Mr Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December, 2017.

The nominee, who has spent 25 years in the CBN, was appointed in 2012 as Director of Strategy.

He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.

More on This

Profile - Meet New CBN Deputy Governor Appointee, Edward Adamu

Penultimate Monday, the first meeting in 2018 of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.