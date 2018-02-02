Nigeria: President Buhari Nominates Edward Adamu As CBN Deputy Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Edward Lametek Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Adesina stated that the nomination was in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007.

The presidential aide revealed that the nomination of Edward as CBN Deputy Governor by the President was contained in a letter dated Jan. 26, 2018, which was addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

According to the statement, Adamu, from Gombe State, replaces Mr Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December, 2017.

The nominee, who has spent 25 years in the CBN, was appointed in 2012 as Director of Strategy.

He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.