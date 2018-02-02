Nigeria: We Will Be Attacked in 10 Days, Taraba State Governor Cries Out

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has said that he has received a letter by suspected insurgents that they will attack the state in ten days.

Ishaku speaking with with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, during a condolences visit to the governor over the killings in the state.

"We are on notice that in 10 days, we (Taraba) shall be attacked. I have alerted all security agencies. We are waiting.

"A helicopter has dropped arms and ammunitions in the night without its mission established. It is not a time to keep quiet; we are living in fear," he added.

The Taraba State Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, had in a statement, dismissed the report of arms-filled chopper landing in Taraba at night as "an unfounded and misleading rumour."