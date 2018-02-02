Kenya: Kadenge Set for Old Trafford Visit

Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge has welcomed the opportunity to travel to England and watch Saturday's English Premier League clash pitting Manchester United against Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

The visibly frail ex-Harambee Stars striker and coach spoke to Nation Sport on Wednesday at a Nairobi hotel, during an event where Black Arrow, a US football media company announced plans to film the visit.

The filmed content will be used in the #KadengeNaMpira documentary that is highlighting the life of Kadenge, considered by most as the Kenya's best ever football player.

"I am not feeling any pains right now but my body is weak," said the fabled AFC Leopards player.

"I cannot walk on my own," said Kadenge who is estimated to be in his 80s. "I have not been able to go to the stadium and watch a football match for the past year so watching Manchester United will help me ease boredom and cheer on the team as well."

Kadenge has been ailing since suffering a stroke in 2006. He is one of Kenya's most famous football players.

His medical condition however worsened last year, before hope arrived in form of a visit from President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta last year.

The Head of State facilitated for his free treatment and free medical check-up.

"Joe is arguably the oldest Manchester United fan in Kenya. He became a fan as a show of support for the lives lost in the 1958 Munich Air disaster, an incident that helped shape Manchester United into the team we know today. We are honoured to represent him and held fulfill his lifelong dream of visiting Old Trafford," added Black Arrows Co-founder Felix Orwa.

Joe's trip to the United Kingdom will begin on Friday where he will visit the Munich Air Disaster memorial. He will thereafter be hosted by the club for the EPL game the following day before joining supporters at the 60th anniversary ceremony three days later.