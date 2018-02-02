1 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Right to Reject Magu As EFCC Chairman, Court Rules

By Evelyn Okakwu

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has affirmed the decision of the Senate to reject Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Mr. Magu was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari twice. In both times, the Senate rejected the nomination.

The court made the decision two weeks ago, but PREMIUM TIMES only got copies of the ruling on Thursday.

According to the ruling, Justice John Tsoho ruled that the EFCC was wrong in its assumption that the Senate was only there to confirm any choice made by the executive.

The judge said the Senate has the powers to ensure that only suitable persons are appointed to the position of chairperson for the anti-corruption agency.

Details later...

