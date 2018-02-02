Photo: Paul Adude/Daily Monitor

De Bar, a popular hangout spot in Entebbe where singer Mowzey Radio was reportedly beaten, leading to his death on February 1, 2018.

The office of Entebbe Town clerk has ordered for immediate closure of De Bar, a hangout spot at which Ugandan musician, Moses Ssekibogo, best known as Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew was beaten into coma leading to his death on Thursday.

In the February 01, 2018 letter to the bar managers and copied in to the mayor, Mr Paul Kayanja, DPC Mission Samuel and others, the Entebbe town clerk, Mr Dan Lutaaya calls for among other things the cancellation of licenses and permits of operations.

"Following the gruesome incident of recent that has led to the death of one of our top musicians Mozey Radio that happened in your bar, Council within the powers vested in it to regulate and control businesses within her area of jurisdiction has closed your bar with immediate effect," the letter reads.

In the town clerks letter to De Bar proprietors, he orders for the premises to be kept closed under lock and key in observance of the order.

"Any forceful operations will attract a fine of Shs1, 000,000 to be paid to the Division A collection account in Stanbic Bank Entebbe Branch," it reads.

Radio died on Thursday morning at Case Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for more than a week over head injuries he sustained in a bar brawl.

Meanwhile, Mowzey's requiem mass will be held this morning before his body is taken to National Theatre for public viewing later in the day. The singer will be laid to rest at 4pm on Saturday in Kaga located on Entebbe Road.