Nigeria: Obaseki Releases N100 Million for Lassa Fever, Dialysis Equipment

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the immediate release of N100 million as first tranche payment for the procurement of four dialysis machines, ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment, drugs and other consumables required for the treatment of Lassa Fever patients.

Mr. Obaseki's order followed report of the rising number of Lassa Fever patients brought from across the country to the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control, in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Edo State, the only specialist facility for the treatment of the disease in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region.

The governor directed his commissioner for health, David Osifo, to deliver the equipment within 24 hours and make them available for use at the hospital.

He tasked the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie and the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, to intensify Lassa Fever awareness campaign in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Earlier in the week, the Edo State Government as part of its proactive measures to curtail the spread of the disease in the state, reactivated its Rapid Response Team and commenced contact tracing for confirmed cases of the disease.

The state government is also working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for case management and disease surveillance.

Meanwhile, Mr. Osifo, said that the state government's prevention and control of Lassa Fever is "multisectoral involving the Ministries of Health, Environment, Agriculture, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Information, who are working together to put measures in place that will stop the further spread of the current outbreak."

Edo State and some other parts of the country are currently experiencing the outbreak of Lassa Fever with a significant proportion of the Local Government Areas in Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts of the state already affected.