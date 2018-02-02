1 February 2018

Nigeria: Senate Probes Outbreak of Lassa Fever in 14 States

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — THE Senate has begun moves to probe the spread of Lassa Fever in fourteen states, just as it said that it will investigate steps that have been taken so far by the Ministry of Health to cub the spread of the disease.

Against this backdrop, the Senate Thursday mandated its committees of Health (Secondary & Tertiary) and Primary Health Care & Communicable Diseases, to as a matter of urgency, carry out this probe.

The affected states are Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Imo, Kogi, Bauchi, Anambra, Benue, Federal capital Teritory, Abia, Ekiti and Delta.

The Senate has also urged the Federal Government to through the Ministry of Health urgently provide the Center all necessary equipment to enable it meet its responsibilities to Nigerians seeking medical care at the center.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion by Senator Clifford Ordia, PDP, Edo Central, co- sponsored by Senator Lanre Tejuoso, APC, Ogun Central and entitled, "Urgent need to support the Centre for Research, Control and Treatment of Lassa Fever disease in Nigeria."

