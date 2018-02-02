1 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Officially Registers As Member of New Coalition

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday officially registered as a member of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), a group now commonly reffered to as the "third force".

Obasanjo completed the membership form of the Movement and handed it over to former Governor of Osun State, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Rtd.), who is the National Coordinator of the group.

The ceremony was held at the NUJ secretariat, Abeokuta.

The CNM, which was officially launched in Abuja on Wednesday, was the brainchild of Obasanjo, which he disclosed in his recent letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

While addressing newsmen and other attendees after his registration, Obasanjo expressed optimism that the group would help to propel the nation forward.

"I am happy to be a member of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement which is a movement for good governance.

"This is the commencement for our popular and grassroots association.

"The membership will be free to collectively decide on whether it will become a political party and if it decides to transform itself and go into partisan politics, I will cease to be a member.

"It is necessary to make it clear that this new movement does not regard itself as a third force.

"It sees itself as a popular movement that can accommodate all Nigerians irrespective of their political interest or affiliations and will propel Nigeria forward," he said.

Obasanjo, who composed a new song for the nation, said 'I see a new Nigeria in the hands of God and we will all be witnesses of the emergence of a new Nigeria."

More on This

Obasanjo Releases More Details About Coalition for Nigeria - Full Statement

STATEMENT BY H.E OLUSEGUN OBASANJO ON THE OCCASION OF HIS REGISTRATION FOR COALITION FOR NIGERIAN MOVEMENT Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.