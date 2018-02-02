Rwanda: Rayon Win Heroes Cup Despite APR FC Defeat

Rayon Sports are the winners of the 2018 Heroes Cup despite losing 2-1 to APR FC at a fully packed Amahoro National Stadium, yesterday.

Hussein Tchabalala Shaban put Rayon in the lead in the 4th minute with a powerful header from a well taken free kick by Pierrot Kwizera.

In the 62nd minute Muhadjir Hakizimana netted the equalizer for APR through a wonderful free kick before Issa Bigirimana who came on to replace Jean Claude Iranzi, netted the winning goal in the 77th minute.

APR's Lague Byiringiro, Iranzi Savio Nshuti and Muhadjir Hakizimana had chances to score but failed to beat goalie Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye.

In the 20th minute, Iranzi was brought down in dangerous zone by Gabriel Mugabo, but referee Abdoul Twagirumukiza did not give the army side a penalty.

In the 37th minute, Thierry Manzi brought down Byiringiro to earn a free kick but Hakizimana's try bounced off the crossbar while in the 30th minute, Iranzi eliminated all defenders of Rayon Sports, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Rayon Sports also got many chances to score through Shassir Nahimana, Ismaila Diarra and Shaban but their shots were saved by APR goalie Yves Kimenyi.

Over 25,000 people watched the game with some opting to sit on the ground because all seats were full.

Meanwhile, in another game AS Kigali held Police to a goalless draw. After both sides shared spoils, Police finished in third position with four points.

Innocent Seninga's side beat APR 1-0 before losing 4-0 to Rayon Sports while it dropped two points to AS Kigali. AS Kigali played 47 minutes with ten men after right back Eric Iradukunda was red carded after hitting David Nzabanita on the face with his elbow.

Rayon Sports finished in top place with four points and a three goal difference while APR came second with four points and 1 goal difference while Police finished in third position with four points -3 goals. AS Kigali finished in fourth place with three points.

The winner Rayon Sports got Rwf6m on top of the trophy and gold medals; APR received Rwf3m and silver medals; Police walked away with Rwf2m and bronze medals while AS Kigali pocketed Rwf1m.

