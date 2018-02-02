Rwanda: Rusizi, Gicumbi to Get 3000-Seater Stadiums

Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has signed a partnership with the Federation Royal Marocaine de Football (FRMF) to construct 3000-seater stadiums in Rusizi and Gicumbi districts-the project will begin in April.

The federation president Vincent Nzamwita confirmed the deal after holding a meeting with the Director General of the Coter Terhrazaz Construction Company Anouar Gueriri, that will handle the construction works.

The meeting was held on Tuesday in Casablanca on the sides-lines of the on-going Africa Nations Championship (CHAN 2018) in Morocco.

Nzamwita said: "They (Coter Terhrazaz Construction) will begin construction works of both stadiums in Gicumbi and Rusizi, in April. Based on the meeting we had, they will use these two months to ship their equipment to Rwanda."

"They have accessed the topographical requirements of each site and are ready to begin works without any issues," added Nzamwita.

Rusizi and Gicumbi districts will each have a 3000-seater stadium with expenses fully covered thanks to the partnership between FERWAFA and Federation FRMF aimed at boosting Infrastructure development in Rwanda.

Coter Terhrazaz Construction Company is best known for having constructed 63 artificial stadiums and five natural grass stadiums in Morocco.

Under the FERWAFA-FRMF pact renewed last year, the Federation Royal Marocaine de Football agreed to finance the construction of artificial turf stadiums in various districts in Rwanda as well as renovate the existing stadiums.

The partnership includes exchange programmes of technical and administrative staff, hosting of national and club teams from country, training camps, sharing football knowledge, and offering extensive and advanced medical treatment to injured national team players.