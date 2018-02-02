Rwanda: Nyamitari Plots a Musical Comeback

Gospel artiste, Patrick Nyamitari, who 'strayed' into secular music at some point, is plotting a comeback.

The singer is currently in Nairobi, Kenya where he is working on a number of music projects.

The Ur'Imana singer has a lot in store for his fans and is currently in Nairobi to finalise his projects. One of his plans includes launching his album Blind Audition.

"I want to drop a couple of singles with videos followed by the Extended Play (EP). I also plan to launch my album and expand my music across borders," he said.

A few weeks ago the singer released a video of his new single, Wallah, a song about love and adventure produced by Moremedia, while the audio, produced by Future Records, was released in December last year.

Nyamitari has been labeled one of Rwanda's best artistes following hit singles like Ur'Imana, Niwe Messiya, Nyirakidederi and Umulisa, among others, but others say he is 'lazy' because he doesn't push his talent further.

The Tusker Project Fame Season 6 participant who started singing in 2007 also has something to say to those who claim he quit the gospel music industry.

"My stand and my belief in God hasn't changed. There is a lot happening in society that needs to be addressed and that's what I feel I should represent."