Nigerian Firm Set to Unveil Fumeless Car, Generator

Abuja — A Nigerian firm, Innoville Innovation, has disclosed its plans to unveil new inventions of the company in automobiles that will run on battery rather than fuel, as part of efforts to promote renewable energy.

The President of the company, Mr. Daysman Oyakhilome-Woghiren, said this during a briefing yesterday in Abuja, saying that the technology is an opportunity to invest and give back to the country.

He noted that the self-powered vehicles would be made public in June including other innovations such as improved solar power generating panel, as well as fuel-less generator, adding that few weeks from now, the inventions especially a new mobile application by the firm will be made public.

According to him, beyond the invention, it became imperative to provide sustainable solutions to problems confronting the people, the country and change peoples' mindset for better.

"It will surprise you to know what young Nigerians can do and those in the Diaspora. If we have this platform where Nigerian youths can harness their potential and expand on it. I think taking more youths off the street and establishing what he knows best in the greatest platform is picking up a potential generation," Oyakhilome said

Earlier, Executive Managing Director, Innoville Technologies, Mr. Michael Friday, described the technology as such that could power both automobile and individual homes, thereby reducing cost and increasing efficiency.

He noted that a new mobile application developed by the firm would be unveiled before month end, while the power generating system to be launched and tricycle is expected to run 100 per cent without fuel and external power source.

Friday stated: We are set to release into the market, a vehicle you will drive around, not just that but as you drive around, you are generating the energy that will sustain you to next day. You can as well disconnect your house from the national grid and connect to your vehicle which takes over the power till day break," he said.

"The solar power was completed last year. Under normal condition the best a solar power producer can give you on the street is 40 to 60 watts but we have 120 to 180 watts. We used a simple technology. If you are to generate 180 watts, you will need 250 watts of solar panel, six of them.

"That is why anywhere you see solar street light in Nigeria today; you will notice that the light is not as bright as normal street light because, if you want to gain that capacity, you must have solar panel farms somewhere else, battery farm before you can have the kind of brightness this can give you."

"It may tickle some people's ear that can a technology come to be without relying on external power source to generate energy or power itself, but I want to tell you that we have succeeded in developing this 110 per cent if there is anything of such," he said.

Friday said the 60 watts panel solar technology would provide 180 watts output without a battery bank or 200 amps battery.