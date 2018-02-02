1 February 2018

African Union (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission On the Situation in Kenya

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Kenya's First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the 43rd G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy (file photo).
press release

The Chairperson of the Africa Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is closely following the evolution of the political situation in Kenya. In this respect, he notes with concern the organization by the National Super Alliance (NASA) of a ceremony during which Mr. Raila Odinga was "sworn-in" as the "people's President of Kenya".

The Chairperson of the Commission recalls that an African Union Election Observer Mission led by former President Thabo Mbeki observed the elections whose results were validated by the Kenyan Constitutional Court. Against this backdrop, and in line with its relevant instruments, notably the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, the African Union rejects all actions that undermine constitutional order and the rule of law.

The Chairperson urges all concerned to desist from any such actions, which also put the political stability of Kenya at risk. He urges all stakeholders to act in strict compliance with the Constitution of Kenya and other relevant texts.

The Chairperson of the Commission urges the people of Kenya to earnestly continue on the path of the rule of law and consolidation of their democratic institutions, and to eschew any acts that could undermine the stability of their country and its socio-economic development. He expresses the readiness of the African Union to assist in any way deemed appropriate in defusing the current tension on the basis of the fundamental principle of the respect of constitutional order and the rule of law.

Africa

From Africa - a Status Report

The 30th summit of African Union leaders in Addis Ababa on Monday, came at a moment when the continent is struggling to… Read more »

Read the original article on African Union.

Copyright © 2018 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.