Photo: Nairobi News

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Kenya's First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the 43rd G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy (file photo).

press release

The Chairperson of the Africa Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is closely following the evolution of the political situation in Kenya. In this respect, he notes with concern the organization by the National Super Alliance (NASA) of a ceremony during which Mr. Raila Odinga was "sworn-in" as the "people's President of Kenya".

The Chairperson of the Commission recalls that an African Union Election Observer Mission led by former President Thabo Mbeki observed the elections whose results were validated by the Kenyan Constitutional Court. Against this backdrop, and in line with its relevant instruments, notably the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, the African Union rejects all actions that undermine constitutional order and the rule of law.

The Chairperson urges all concerned to desist from any such actions, which also put the political stability of Kenya at risk. He urges all stakeholders to act in strict compliance with the Constitution of Kenya and other relevant texts.

The Chairperson of the Commission urges the people of Kenya to earnestly continue on the path of the rule of law and consolidation of their democratic institutions, and to eschew any acts that could undermine the stability of their country and its socio-economic development. He expresses the readiness of the African Union to assist in any way deemed appropriate in defusing the current tension on the basis of the fundamental principle of the respect of constitutional order and the rule of law.