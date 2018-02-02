Africa's Top Musicians Peter, Paul Okoye and Wizkid Hail Mowzey Radio

Photo: Wizkid/Instagram

Music giant Wizkid also posted that "Nothing can ever be the same! 💔! My Superstar lives forever."

Africa's top musicians have taken to social media to hail Mowzey Radio as one of the greatest artistes Ugandan has produced.

"You were a Man of great Talent and you will be missed," said Peter Okoye, while Paul said Mowzey was "Uganda's best vocalist."

Peter and Paul Okoye are Nigerian Hip-hop twins of the once popular stage name Psquare.

Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew was pronounced dead on Thursday at the intensive care unit at Case Hospital in Kampala, ten days after being beaten into a coma at a bar brawl in Entebbe on January 23.

He had just made 35, and was unconscious on his birthday January 25. He will be buried on Saturday.

Rest in paradise my brother Radio! 💔... Speechless... Love u forever star! ❤️ !! Nothing can ever be the same! 💔! My Superstar lives forever... 🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Feb 1, 2018 at 5:17am PST

My heart goes out to the entire Ssekibogo family and Ugandan music lovers and Fans😢 Just heard about the passing of Mowzey Radio😭 R.I.P. Bro. You were a Man of great Talent and you will be missed.☹️🙁🕯R.I.P. #RipRadio #MowzeyRadio

A post shared by Mr P (@peterpsquare) on Jan 31, 2018 at 11:59pm PST

Rip radio 💔( Ugandans best vocalist)

A post shared by King Rudy (@rudeboypsquare) on Feb 1, 2018 at 1:07am PST