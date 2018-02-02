MDC-T Bulawayo East MP, Tabitha Khumalo, on Thursday clashed with United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) management over appalling facilities at the referral centre with the bosses there telling her she had no right to tell "us what to do".

Khumalo had visited UBH together with Bulawayo East constituency committee members to assess the hospital's needs ahead of parliament's disbursement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

After touring the health facility, Khumalo and her delegation recommended that the CDF funds should be used to buy new kitchen utensils, bed linen as well as renovate some of the hospital's facilities such as tiles and water sinks.

However, the management insisted that any donation should be channelled towards the paediatric centre which was closed more than ten years ago because of shortages of paediatricians.

But the MP had other views. "UBH is messy. We cannot fund the resuscitation of the paediatric section when patients are using torn and tattered blankets. The hospital's sinks are just a health hazard not only to the patients but to the doctors as well," said Khumalo.

She added, "They are so dirty and old that bacteria can easily thrive. The kitchen's floors, especially at the school of nursing, are a disaster. There are holes everywhere in the kitchen which exposes both the students and kitchen staff to injuries."

The MP also complained about the kitchen utensils used to cook food for the patients.

"The kitchen utensils are so dirty that you cannot cook food for anyone in a normal situation. All the patients are also fed with cabbages every meal yet some of the patients need a special diet. We have also discovered that casual workers have not been paid for three months yet the management drive expensive cars. This is not good," said the legislator.

UBH Operations Director, Richard Sithole insisted that the paediatric department is a priority for the hospital.

"All the issues you have raised are not our priority. Our priority is the paediatric department. You cannot tell us what to do," Sithole told the MP.

"You should know that you are not operating in isolation. I have come with representatives of the people in my constituency and this is what their priority is. We cannot use $25 000 to repair something which cost more than $100 000. It is better to fix the current urgent problems affecting the institution. Even if we fund the paediatric department, as long as these challenges which we have raised are not addressed, we will not have done anything," added Khumalo.

Khumalo also accused the hospital's management of misleading the First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa into believing that things were okay at the hospital when she visited the health facility three weeks ago.

"I wonder if the First lady was really taken on a tour of the hospital. If she had toured the hospital like what I did, surely she should have seen this messy at the hospital. I will certainly raise this issue with her in parliament," she added.