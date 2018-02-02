Namibia: Remembrance Charity Cup

The annual Remembrance Charity Cup soccer match between the Dream Team and the Russian Eleven takes place at the Katutura Youth Complex on Saturday.

It will be the sixth year that the event takes place, which features two sides from the Nama and Damara locations in Katutura with most of the players having played for Orlando Pirates and Black Africa.

According to Charlane Minnaar of the organising committee, the aim is to raise funds for their respective communities.

"The Dream Team consists of players from the Nama location and the Russian Eleven from the Damara location. The aim is to generate funds for their respective communities," she said.

Besides the aim of raising funds, the match is also sure to provide a fine spectacle. The Dream Team has won the title for the past two years in a row and can expect a strong challenge from the Russian Eleven this time around.

Both sides include former players who excelled at Premier League or national level.

The Russian Eleven includes former stars like Mabos Ortman, Enrico Afrikaner, Riaan Cloete, Bonny Uirab and Oubaas Mokwena, while the Dream Team includes Page Ananias, Lollo Goraseb, Paultjie Boonstaander, Masepo Dausab, Michael Pienaar and Lucky Richter, among others.

A full day of activities has been planned, with the gates already opening at 08h00.

The first match is at 11h00 between youth teams from the respective sides, to be followed by men and women's netball matches. The main curtain raiser is between the two sides' B teams at 14h00 while the main match between the Dream Team and the Russian Eleven kicks off at 16h00.

There will also be live entertainment with Webster Snewe as the master of ceremonies while several artists like J.Tears, DJay, Webzito, Fatty Boomtainment, Mabuza, DJ Y'fee and Kaptein Tswazi will also be performing. The entrance fee is N$20 for adults, N$5 for children and N$10 for vehicles, while there will also be food and refreshments available.