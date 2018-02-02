Tanzania: Isles Govt to Probe Poor Performance of Schools

Zanzibar — The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will give its position over the lackluster performance of Isles-based schools in the recently announced 2017 Form Four national examinations results.

The results, which were announced on Tuesday by the executive secretary of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta), Dr Charles Msonde, showed that six out of 10 poorly performing schools were from Zanzibar.

They were: Kusini Secondary School (South Unguja), Pwani Mchangani (North Unguja) as well as Mwenge SMZ and Langoni of Urban West Region.

The list also includes Chokocho (South Pemba) and Ntule which is located in South Unguja.

But the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Ms Khadija Bakar told The Citizen at her office yesterday that the Isles' government will state its position over the matter today.

"We will issue the position tomorrow. We will make a critical analysis of the six schools so as to know what actually happened to warranty the six schools to be on the list of the bottom 10," she said.

The ministry, she said, had initiated a team of experts that will critically look into the results by going through the performance of each on the list.

"We believe that the team will come up with responses to questions around what happened and thus propose the way forward," she said.