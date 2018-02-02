1 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MNH Specialists Restore Hearing of Six Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Namkwahe and Mosenda Jacob

Dar es Salaam — Specialists from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) on Wednesday performed cochlea implantation, an exercise that helped restore hearing of six children.

This is the second time the MNH specialists are carrying out a complex procedure after they did so for at least five cases in June, 2017, making Tanzania the second country in the East Africa Community (EAC) after Kenya to offer the service.

Addressing a press conference, MNH Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) consultant Dr Edwin Lyombo confirmed that the surgeries were performed successfully, stressing that the hospital was determined to continue offering the service at affordable prices.

"Treatment cost for the service here at the hospital stands at Sh32 million per patient compared to Sh100 million if the similar procedure is done abroad," he explained.

He added: "We only recommend referrals of a few patients with complex hearing complications to go abroad for advanced medical treatment. I can assure the public that many hearing loss cases will now be treated here." He further clarified that he was optimistic that the move will enable the government to cut costs that it is incurring by sending hundreds of patients abroad for treatment.

For her part, one of the children's parents Ms Zahra Salum thanked the specialists at the national hospital for their efforts to restore hearing of her child. "Hearing loss started when she was eight months old, but I am now the happiest woman on earth; the surgery has been successful and she can hear now," she said.

According to statistics availed by the World Health organisation (WHO), at least three out of 1, 000 children are born with hearing problems globally. In Tanzania, at least 8,000 people, mainly children (95 per cent) are diagnosed with hearing complications annually, according to Dr Lyombo.

Tanzania

Mpango Assures Banker On Economy

Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango has reiterated that the economy is on the right track, citing the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.